Premier League, zona Champions affollata dopo le vittorie di Nottingham e Chelsea

18/05/2025 | 18:19:26

La 37 esima giornata di Premier League ha regalato nuovi colpi di scena in chiave Champions League. Spiccano le vittorie di Nottingham e Chelsea in corsa per l’Europa che conta.

Chelsea-Manchester United 1-0 (71′ Cucurella)

Everton-Southampton 2-0 (6’, 45’+2’ Ndiaye)

West Ham-Nottingham Forest 1-2 (11’ Gibbs-White, 61’ Milenkovic, 86’ Bowen)

Brentford-Fulham 2-3 (16’ Jimenez, 22’ Mbeumo, 43’ Wissa, 68’ Cairney, 70’ Wilson)

Leicester-Ipswich 2-0 (28’ Vardy, 69’ McAteer

CLASSIFICA (tra parentesi le gare giocate)

Liverpool 83 (36)

Arsenal 68 (36)

Newcastle 66 (36)

Aston Villa 66 (37)

Chelsea 66 (37)

Manchester City 65 (36)

Nottingham Forest 65 (37)

Brentford 55 (37)

Brighton 55 (36)

Fulham 54 (37)

Bournemouth 53 (36)

Crystal Palace 49 (36)

Everton 45 (37)

Wolverhampton 41 (36)

West Ham 40 (37)

Manchester United 39 (37)

Tottenham 38 (37)

Leicester 25 (37)

Ipswich 22 (37)

Southampton 12 (37)

Foto: twitter Chelsea