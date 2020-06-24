Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 24 giugno 2020 22:30

Premier League, straordinario Martial: una sua tripletta stende lo Sheffield

24.06.2020 | 21:10

Anthony Martial - Manchester United - Twitter

Una straordinaria prestazione di Anthony Martial regala al Manchester United il successo nella 31esima giornata di Premier League. Grazie a 3 bei gol del francese, infatti, i Red Devils si sono imposto con un secco 3-0 sullo Sheffield. Nelle altre gare della serata, importante vittoria del Wolverhampton contro il Bournemouth, mentre l’Everton ha battuto 1-0 il Norwich. Pareggio, infine, fra Newcaslte e Aston Villa.

 

MARTEDI’ 23 GIUGNO

Ore 19.00 – Leicester-Brighton 0-0

Ore 21.15 – Tottenham-West Ham 2-0 (aut. Soucek, Kane)

MERCOLEDI’ 24 GIUGNO

Ore 19.00 – Wolverhampton-Bournemouth 1-0 (Jimenez)

Ore 19.00 – Manchester United-Sheffield United 3-0 (Martial 3)

Ore 19.00 – Newcastle-Aston Villa 1-1 (Gayle – Elmohamady)

Ore 19.00 – Norwich-Everton 0-1 (Keane)

Ore 21.15 – Liverpool-Crystal Palace

GIOVEDI’ 25 GIUGNO

Ore 19.00 – Burnley-Watford

Ore 19.00 – Southampton-Arsenal

Ore 21.15 – Chelsea-Manchester City

 

CLASSIFICA: Liverpool* 83; Manchester City* 63; Leicester 55; Chelsea* 51; Manchester United, Wolverhampton 49; Tottenham 45; Sheffield 44; Crystal Palace* 42; Everton 41; Arsenal* 40; Burnley*, Newcastle 39; Southampton* 37; Brighton 33; Watford* 28; West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa 27; Norwich 21.

 

*Una partita in meno

 

 

 

Foto: profilo Twitter ufficiale Manchester United FC