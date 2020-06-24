Premier League, straordinario Martial: una sua tripletta stende lo Sheffield
24.06.2020 | 21:10
Una straordinaria prestazione di Anthony Martial regala al Manchester United il successo nella 31esima giornata di Premier League. Grazie a 3 bei gol del francese, infatti, i Red Devils si sono imposto con un secco 3-0 sullo Sheffield. Nelle altre gare della serata, importante vittoria del Wolverhampton contro il Bournemouth, mentre l’Everton ha battuto 1-0 il Norwich. Pareggio, infine, fra Newcaslte e Aston Villa.
MARTEDI’ 23 GIUGNO
Ore 19.00 – Leicester-Brighton 0-0
Ore 21.15 – Tottenham-West Ham 2-0 (aut. Soucek, Kane)
MERCOLEDI’ 24 GIUGNO
Ore 19.00 – Wolverhampton-Bournemouth 1-0 (Jimenez)
Ore 19.00 – Manchester United-Sheffield United 3-0 (Martial 3)
Ore 19.00 – Newcastle-Aston Villa 1-1 (Gayle – Elmohamady)
Ore 19.00 – Norwich-Everton 0-1 (Keane)
Ore 21.15 – Liverpool-Crystal Palace
GIOVEDI’ 25 GIUGNO
Ore 19.00 – Burnley-Watford
Ore 19.00 – Southampton-Arsenal
Ore 21.15 – Chelsea-Manchester City
CLASSIFICA: Liverpool* 83; Manchester City* 63; Leicester 55; Chelsea* 51; Manchester United, Wolverhampton 49; Tottenham 45; Sheffield 44; Crystal Palace* 42; Everton 41; Arsenal* 40; Burnley*, Newcastle 39; Southampton* 37; Brighton 33; Watford* 28; West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa 27; Norwich 21.
*Una partita in meno
