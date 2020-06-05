Premier League: si riparte. Date e orari delle prime tre giornate
05.06.2020 | 15:20
Mediante un comunicato stampa apparso sul sito ufficiale della Premier League, vengono ufficializzate le date e gli orari delle prime tre giornate, che verranno disputate a seguito dello stop causato dalla pandemia da Coronavirus.
Mercoledì 17 Giugno
19:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
21:15 Man City v Arsenal
Venerdì 19 Giugno
19:00 Norwich City v Southampton
21:15 Spurs v Man Utd
Sabato 20 Giugno
13:30 Watford v Leicester City
16:00 Brighton v Arsenal
18:30 West Ham v Wolves
20:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Domenica 21 Giugno
15:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
17:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea
20:00 Everton v Liverpool
Lunedì 22 Giugno
21:00 Man City v Burnley
Martedì 23 Giugno
19:00 Leicester City v Brighton
21:15 Spurs v West Ham
Mercoledì 24 Giugno
19:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd
19:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
19:00 Norwich City v Everton
19:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
21:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Giovedì 25 Giugno
19:00 Burnley v Watford
19:00 Southampton v Arsenal
21:15 Chelsea v Man City
Sabato 27 Giugno
13:30 Aston Villa v Wolves
Domenica 28 Giugno
17:30 Watford v Southampton
Lunedì 29 Giugno
21:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Martedì 30 Giugno
21:15 Brighton v Man Utd
Mercoledì 1 Luglio
19:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
19:00 Everton v Leicester City
21:15 West Ham v Chelsea
Giovedì 2 Luglio
19:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs
21:15 Man City v Liverpool