Premier League, oggi si conclude la 15ª giornata. Il programma
27.12.2020 | 00:00
Oggi si conclude il quindicesimo turno di Premier League, dopo il pari tra Leicester e Manchester United e le vittorie di Arsenal e Manchester City, saranno Liverpool e Tottenham le big ad andare alla ricerca dei tre punti, rispettivamente contro WBA e Wolves.
Ecco tutte le gare in programma:
SABATO 26 DICEMBRE
Leicester-Manchester United 2-2
Aston Villa-Crystal Palace 3-0
Fulham-Southampton 0-0
Arsenal-Chelsea 3-1
Manchester City-Newcastle 2-0
Sheffield United-Everton 0-1
DOMENICA 27 DICEMBRE
Leeds United-Burnley ore 13.00
West Ham-Brighton ore 15.15
Liverpool-West Bromwich Albion ore 17.30
Wolverhampton-Tottenham ore 20.15
