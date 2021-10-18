Premier League, oggi si chiude l’ottava giornata
18.10.2021 | 15:45
Quest’oggi con Arsenal-Crystal Palace (ore 21) si chiude l’ottava giornata di Premier League. Di seguito tutti i risultati del weekend.
Sabato 16 ottobre
Watford-Liverpool 0-5
Aston Villa-Wolves 2-3
Leicester-Manchester Utd 4-2
Manchester City-Burnley 2-0
Norwich-Brighton 0-0
Southampton-Leeds 1-0
Brentford-Chelsea 0-1
Domenica 17 ottobre
Everton-West Ham 0-1
Newcastle-Tottenham 2-3
Oggi
21:00 Arsenal-Crystal Palace
Foto: Logo Premier League