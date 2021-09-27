Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 27 settembre 2021 09:42

Premier League, oggi si chiude la sesta giornata: il programma completo

27.09.2021 | 09:22

Premier League

Oggi si chiude la sesta giornata di Premier League. Di seguito tutti i risultati del weekend di gare e il programma odierno.

Sabato

Chelsea-Manchester City: 0-1
Manchester Utd-Aston Villa: 0-1
Everton-Norwich: 2-0
Leeds-West Ham: 1-2
Leicester-Burnley: 2-2
Watford-Newcastle: 1-1
Brentford-Liverpool: 3-3

Ieri

Southampton-Wolves: 0-1
Arsenal-Tottenham: 3-1

Oggi

21:00 Crystal Palace-Brighton

 

Foto: Logo Premier League