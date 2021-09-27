Premier League, oggi si chiude la sesta giornata: il programma completo
27.09.2021 | 09:22
Oggi si chiude la sesta giornata di Premier League. Di seguito tutti i risultati del weekend di gare e il programma odierno.
Sabato
Chelsea-Manchester City: 0-1
Manchester Utd-Aston Villa: 0-1
Everton-Norwich: 2-0
Leeds-West Ham: 1-2
Leicester-Burnley: 2-2
Watford-Newcastle: 1-1
Brentford-Liverpool: 3-3
Ieri
Southampton-Wolves: 0-1
Arsenal-Tottenham: 3-1
Oggi
21:00 Crystal Palace-Brighton
Foto: Logo Premier League