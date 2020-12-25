Premier League, oggi inizia la 15ª giornata. Il programma
25.12.2020 | 23:50
Torna la Premier League, con la 15ª giornata. Ad aprire il Boxing Day la sfida tra seconda e terza in classifica: Leicester-Manchester United. Poi altre cinque gare nella giornata di sabato e le restanti sei domenica. Ecco il programma.
SABATO 26 DICEMBRE
Leicester-Manchester United ore 13.30
Aston Villa-Crystal Palace ore 16.00
Fulham-Southampton ore 16.00
Arsenal-Chelsea ore 18.00
Manchester City-Newcastle ore 21.00
Sheffield United-Everton ore 21.00
DOMENICA 27 DICEMBRE
Leeds United-Burnley ore 13.00
West Ham-Brighton ore 15.15
Liverpool-West Bromwich Albion ore 17.30
Wolverhampton-Tottenham ore 20.15
Foto: Twitter Premier League