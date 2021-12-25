Premier League oggi in campo per il Boxing Day. Il programma completo

Nonostante l’emergenza sanitaria la Premier League non si ferma e oggi torna in campo nel consueto Boxing Day che si concluderà domani sera, in attesa delle gare rinviate per Covid. Ecco il programma:

DOMENICA 26 DICEMBRE

Manchester City-Leicester alle 16

Norwich-Arsenal alle 16

Tottenham-Crystal Palace alle 16

West Ham-Southampton alle 16

Aston Villa-Chelsea alle 18:30

Brighton-Brentford alle 21

LUNEDÌ 27 DICEMBRE

Newcastle-Manchester United

