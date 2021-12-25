Premier League oggi in campo per il Boxing Day. Il programma completo
26.12.2021 | 00:02
Nonostante l’emergenza sanitaria la Premier League non si ferma e oggi torna in campo nel consueto Boxing Day che si concluderà domani sera, in attesa delle gare rinviate per Covid. Ecco il programma:
DOMENICA 26 DICEMBRE
Manchester City-Leicester alle 16
Norwich-Arsenal alle 16
Tottenham-Crystal Palace alle 16
West Ham-Southampton alle 16
Aston Villa-Chelsea alle 18:30
Brighton-Brentford alle 21
LUNEDÌ 27 DICEMBRE
Newcastle-Manchester United
FOTO: Logo Premier