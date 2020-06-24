Premier League: oggi in campo il City. Liverpool campione se…

Oggi si chiude il 31esimo turno di Premier League, che potrebbe regalare al Liverpool la matematica per il tanto atteso titolo di campione d’Inghilterra che manca da 30 anni. Infatti, dopo la vittoria di ieri sera contro il Crystal Palace, ai Reds mancherebbe guadagnare due punti di vantaggio sul Manchester City per vincere il campionato. Vantaggio che potrebbe arrivare già oggi, in caso di pareggio o sconfitta dei Citizens contro il Chelsea.

Ecco il programma completo:

MARTEDI’ 23 GIUGNO

Ore 19.00 – Leicester-Brighton 0-0

Ore 21.15 – Tottenham-West Ham 2-0 (aut. Soucek, Kane)

MERCOLEDI’ 24 GIUGNO

Ore 19.00 – Wolverhampton-Bournemouth 1-0 (Jimenez)

Ore 19.00 – Manchester United-Sheffield United 3-0 (Martial 3)

Ore 19.00 – Newcastle-Aston Villa 1-1 (Gayle – Elmohamady)

Ore 19.00 – Norwich-Everton 0-1 (Keane)

Ore 21.15 – Liverpool-Crystal Palace 4-0 (Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Fabinho, Mané)

GIOVEDI’ 25 GIUGNO

Ore 19.00 – Burnley-Watford

Ore 19.00 – Southampton-Arsenal

Ore 21.15 – Chelsea-Manchester City

CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 86; Manchester City* 63; Leicester 55; Chelsea* 51; Manchester United, Wolverhampton 49; Tottenham 45; Sheffield 44; Crystal Palace 42; Everton 41; Arsenal* 40; Burnley*, Newcastle 39; Southampton* 37; Brighton 33; Watford* 28; West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa 27; Norwich 21.

*Una partita in meno