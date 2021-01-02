Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 02 gennaio 2021 13:37

Premier League, oggi continua la 17ª giornata. Il programma

02.01.2021 | 10:05

Premier League - Twitter

In Premier League si è giocato anche il primo dell’anno, con i successi di West Ham e Manchester United, oggi in campo Tottenham e Arsenal. Ecco il programma:

VENERDI’ 1 GENNAIO
Everton-West Ham 0-1
Manchester United-Aston Villa 2-1

SABATO 2 GENNAIO
Tottenham-Leeds United alle 13.30
Crystal Palace-Sheffield United alle 16.00
Brighton & Hove Albion-Wolverhampton alle 18.30
WBA-Arsenal alle 21.00

DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO
Burnley-Fulham alle 13.00
Newcastle-Leicester City alle 15.15
Chelsea-Manchester City alle 17.30

LUNEDI’ 4 GENNAIO
Southampton-Liverpool alle 21.00

Foto: Twitter Premier League