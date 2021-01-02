Premier League, oggi continua la 17ª giornata. Il programma
02.01.2021 | 10:05
In Premier League si è giocato anche il primo dell’anno, con i successi di West Ham e Manchester United, oggi in campo Tottenham e Arsenal. Ecco il programma:
VENERDI’ 1 GENNAIO
Everton-West Ham 0-1
Manchester United-Aston Villa 2-1
SABATO 2 GENNAIO
Tottenham-Leeds United alle 13.30
Crystal Palace-Sheffield United alle 16.00
Brighton & Hove Albion-Wolverhampton alle 18.30
WBA-Arsenal alle 21.00
DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO
Burnley-Fulham alle 13.00
Newcastle-Leicester City alle 15.15
Chelsea-Manchester City alle 17.30
LUNEDI’ 4 GENNAIO
Southampton-Liverpool alle 21.00
Foto: Twitter Premier League