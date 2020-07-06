Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 07 luglio 2020 00:25

Premier League, Mourinho batte Ancelotti: decisiva un’autorete di Keane

06.07.2020 | 23:15

A decidere il posticipo della 33esima giornata di Premier League è un’autorete di Michael Keane nel primo tempo. Così, il Tottenham di Josè Mourinho batte 1-0 l’Everton dell’amico Ancelotti.  I londinesi salgono a 48 punti, in ottava posizione, mentre l’Everton resta undicesimo a quota 44.

CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 89; Manchester City 66; Leicester 58; Chelsea 57; Manchester United 55; Wolverhampton 52; Arsenal 49; Tottenham, Sheffield United 48; Burnley 46; Everton 44; Newcastle, Southampton 43;Crystal Palace 42; Brighton 36; West Ham 31; Watford 28; Aston Villa, Bournemouth 27; Norwich 21

 

 

Foto: profilo Twitter ufficiale Premier League