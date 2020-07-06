Premier League, Mourinho batte Ancelotti: decisiva un’autorete di Keane
06.07.2020 | 23:15
A decidere il posticipo della 33esima giornata di Premier League è un’autorete di Michael Keane nel primo tempo. Così, il Tottenham di Josè Mourinho batte 1-0 l’Everton dell’amico Ancelotti. I londinesi salgono a 48 punti, in ottava posizione, mentre l’Everton resta undicesimo a quota 44.
CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 89; Manchester City 66; Leicester 58; Chelsea 57; Manchester United 55; Wolverhampton 52; Arsenal 49; Tottenham, Sheffield United 48; Burnley 46; Everton 44; Newcastle, Southampton 43;Crystal Palace 42; Brighton 36; West Ham 31; Watford 28; Aston Villa, Bournemouth 27; Norwich 21
Foto: profilo Twitter ufficiale Premier League