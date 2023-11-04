Premier League, il City ne fa 6 al Bournemouth. Parità tra Everton e Brighton

Si sono appena concluse le cinque partite del pomeriggio di Premier League valevoli per l’undicesima giornata di campionato. Il Manchester City si prende temporaneamente la vetta (in attesa del Tottenham) rifilando un 6-1 al Bournemouth, con Bernardo Silva sugli scudi. Il Brighton di Roberto De Zerbi raggiunge l’Everton nel finale, all’84’, e fa 1-1. Vincono Brentford e Crystal Palace, mentre la sfida tra Sheffield United e Wolverhampton viene decisa in pieno recupero in favore dello Sheffield da un gol di Norwood.

Brentford-West Ham 3-2 (11′ Maupay (B); 19′ Kudus (W); 26′ Bowen (W); 55′ aut. Mavropanos (B); 70′ Collins (B))

Burnley-Crystal Palace 0-2 (22′ Schlupp (C); 95′ Mitchell (C))

Everton-Brighton 1-1 (7′ Mykolenko (E); 84′ aut. Young (B))

Manchester City-Bournemouth 6-1 (30′ Doku (M); 33′, 84′ Silva (M); 37′ Akanji (M); 64′ Foden (M); 74′ Sinisterra (B); 88′ Aké (M))

Sheffield United-Wolverhampton 2-1 (72′ Archer (S); 89′ Bellegarde (W))

Foto: Instagram Manchester CIty