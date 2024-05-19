Premier, il City nella storia, quarto titolo di fila. Chelsea e Tottenham in Europa League. Si salva il Nottingham Forest
19.05.2024 | 19:05
Conclusa la stagione 2023-24 di Premier League. Il Manchester City trionfa per la quarta volta consecutiva, mai nessun club ci era riuscito. Il successo per 3-1 sul West Ham fa partire la festa in casa “Sky Blues”. L’Arsenal vince, Klopp chiude con una vittoria a Liverpool, Chelsea e Tottenham in Europa League. In coda si salva il Nottingham Forest.
Questi i risultati e la classifica finale:
Arsenal – Everton 2-1
Brentford – Newcastle 2-4
Brighton – Manchester United 0-2
Burnley – Nottingham Forest 1-2
Chelsea – Bournemouth 2-1
Crystal Palace – Aston Villa 5-0
Liverpool – Wolverhampton 2-0
Luton – Fulham 2-4
Manchester City – West Ham 3-1
Sheffield United – Tottenham 0-3
La classifica:
Manchester City 91 (campione)
Arsenal 89 – Champions League
Liverpool 82 – Champions League
Aston Villa 68 – Champions League
Tottenham 66 – Europa League
Chelsea 63 – In Conference League (in EL se il Manchester United non vince l’FA Cup)
Newcastle 60 (in Conference se il Manchester United non vince l’FA Cup)
Manchester United 60
West Ham 52
Crystal Palace 49
Bournemouth 48
Brighton 48
Fulham 47
Wolverhampton 46
Everton 40
Brentford 39
Nottingham Forest 32
Luton 26 (retrocesso in Championship)
Burnley 24 (retrocesso in Championship)
Sheffield United 16 (retrocesso in Championship)
Foto: twitter Premier