Premier, il City nella storia, quarto titolo di fila. Chelsea e Tottenham in Europa League. Si salva il Nottingham Forest

Conclusa la stagione 2023-24 di Premier League. Il Manchester City trionfa per la quarta volta consecutiva, mai nessun club ci era riuscito. Il successo per 3-1 sul West Ham fa partire la festa in casa “Sky Blues”. L’Arsenal vince, Klopp chiude con una vittoria a Liverpool, Chelsea e Tottenham in Europa League. In coda si salva il Nottingham Forest.

Questi i risultati e la classifica finale:

Arsenal – Everton 2-1

Brentford – Newcastle 2-4

Brighton – Manchester United 0-2

Burnley – Nottingham Forest 1-2

Chelsea – Bournemouth 2-1

Crystal Palace – Aston Villa 5-0

Liverpool – Wolverhampton 2-0

Luton – Fulham 2-4

Manchester City – West Ham 3-1

Sheffield United – Tottenham 0-3

La classifica:

Manchester City 91 (campione)

Arsenal 89 – Champions League

Liverpool 82 – Champions League

Aston Villa 68 – Champions League

Tottenham 66 – Europa League

Chelsea 63 – In Conference League (in EL se il Manchester United non vince l’FA Cup)

Newcastle 60 (in Conference se il Manchester United non vince l’FA Cup)

Manchester United 60

West Ham 52

Crystal Palace 49

Bournemouth 48

Brighton 48

Fulham 47

Wolverhampton 46

Everton 40

Brentford 39

Nottingham Forest 32

Luton 26 (retrocesso in Championship)

Burnley 24 (retrocesso in Championship)

Sheffield United 16 (retrocesso in Championship)

Foto: twitter Premier