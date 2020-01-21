Premier: il City batte lo Sheffield, ok l’Aston Villa di Reina. Kean non basta, Everton-Newcastle 2-2

Sono terminate le gare valide per la ventiquattresima giornata di Premier League. Il City batte lo Sheffield, ok l’Aston Villa di Reina. Kean non basta, Everton-Newcastle 2-2. A seguire tutti i risultati in attesa di Chelsea-Arsenal:

SHEFFIELD-MANCHESTER CITY 0-1

74′ Aguero

EVERTON-NEWCASTLE 2-2

30′ Kean (E), 54′ Calvert-Lewin (E), 90+4′, 90+5′ Lejeune (N)

BOURNEMOUTH-BRIGHTON 3-1

37”, 74′ Wilson (Bo), 41′ aut. Gross (Bo), 81′ Mooy (Br)

ASTON VILLA-WATFORD 2-1

39′ Deeney (W), 68′ Luiz (A), 90+5′ Konsa (A)

CRYSTAL PALACE-SOUTHAMPTON 0-2

23′ Redmond, 47′ Armstrong