Premier: il City batte lo Sheffield, ok l’Aston Villa di Reina. Kean non basta, Everton-Newcastle 2-2
21.01.2020 | 22:28
Sono terminate le gare valide per la ventiquattresima giornata di Premier League. Il City batte lo Sheffield, ok l’Aston Villa di Reina. Kean non basta, Everton-Newcastle 2-2. A seguire tutti i risultati in attesa di Chelsea-Arsenal:
SHEFFIELD-MANCHESTER CITY 0-1
74′ Aguero
EVERTON-NEWCASTLE 2-2
30′ Kean (E), 54′ Calvert-Lewin (E), 90+4′, 90+5′ Lejeune (N)
BOURNEMOUTH-BRIGHTON 3-1
37”, 74′ Wilson (Bo), 41′ aut. Gross (Bo), 81′ Mooy (Br)
ASTON VILLA-WATFORD 2-1
39′ Deeney (W), 68′ Luiz (A), 90+5′ Konsa (A)
CRYSTAL PALACE-SOUTHAMPTON 0-2
23′ Redmond, 47′ Armstrong