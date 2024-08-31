Premier, colpo dell’Aston Villa a Leicester. Successi per Brentford e Bournemoth
31.08.2024 | 18:14
Sono terminate le cinque sfide di Premier League in programma nel pomeriggio alle 16. Vittoria rotonda del Brentford sul Sunderland, mentre l’Aston Villa batte di misura il Leicester. Il Bournemouth segna tre reti nel finale e trova una rimonta incredibile contro l’Everton. Un punto a testa anche per Ipswich, Fulham, Nottingham Forest e Wolverhampton. Alle 13.30 1-1 tra Arsenal e Brighton. Alle 18,30 West Ham-Manchester City.
Questi i risultati
Arsenal – Brighton 1-1
Brentford – Southampton 3-1
Everton – Bournemouth 2-3
Ipswich – Fulham 1-1
Leicester – Aston Villa 1-2
Nottingham Forest – Wolverhampton 1-1
