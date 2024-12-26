Premier, clamoroso ko del Chelsea. Aston Villa in crisi. Vola il Nottingham
26.12.2024 | 18:08
Concluse le gare delle ore 16 in Premier League. Un turno che vede la clamorosa sconfitta interna del Chelsea che cade 1-2 nel derby con il Fulham. Vola il Nottingham Forest che vince contro il Tottenham. A picco l’Aston Villa battuto 3-0 dal Newcastle.
Questi i risultati:
Bournemouth-Crystal Palace 0-0
Chelsea-Fulham 1-2
Newcastle-Aston Villa 3-0
Nottingham Forest-Tottenham 1-0
Southampton-West Ham 0-1
Foto: sito Premier