Pogba in tackle: “Il razzismo deve finire una volta per tutte, basta con il silenzio”
01.06.2020 | 22:35
Anche Paul Pogba ha voluto dedicare un pensiero a George Floyd, afroamericano ucciso da un membro delle forze dell’ordine. Questo il messaggio pubblicato dal centrocampista dello United sui social: “Nel giorni scorsi ho pensato molto a come esprimere i miei sentimenti riguardo a ciò che è successo a Minneapolis. Ho provato rabbia, pietà, odio, indignazione, dolore, tristezza. Tristezza per George per tutte le persone nere che hanno dovuto soffrire per il razzismo ogni giorno. Che sia nel calcio, a lavoro, a scuola, ovunque. Tutto ciò deve finire una volta per tute. Non domani o il giorno dopo, deve finire oggi. Gli atti violenti e razzisti non possono più essere tollerati. Io non li posso tollerare. Io non li tollererò. Noi non li tollereremo. Il razzismo è ignoranza. L’amore è intelligenza. Fermate il silenzio, fermate il razzismo”.
During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis. I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness. Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY! Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE! This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY! Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can’t tolerate I won’t tolerate WE WON’T TOLERATE Racism is ignorance LOVE is intelligence STOP the silence STOP racism #NoToRacismWeAllOne #JusticeForFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter
Foto: marca