Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 01 giugno 2020 23:35

Pogba in tackle: “Il razzismo deve finire una volta per tutte, basta con il silenzio”

01.06.2020 | 22:35

Anche Paul Pogba ha voluto dedicare un pensiero a George Floyd, afroamericano ucciso da un membro delle forze dell’ordine. Questo il messaggio pubblicato dal centrocampista dello United sui social: “Nel giorni scorsi ho pensato molto a come esprimere i miei sentimenti riguardo a ciò che è successo a Minneapolis. Ho provato rabbia, pietà, odio, indignazione, dolore, tristezza. Tristezza per George per tutte le persone nere che hanno dovuto soffrire per il razzismo ogni giorno. Che sia nel calcio, a lavoro, a scuola, ovunque. Tutto ciò deve finire una volta per tute. Non domani o il giorno dopo, deve finire oggi. Gli atti violenti e razzisti non possono più essere tollerati. Io non li posso tollerare. Io non li tollererò. Noi non li tollereremo. Il razzismo è ignoranza. L’amore è intelligenza. Fermate il silenzio, fermate il razzismo”.

 

Foto: marca