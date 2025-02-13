Playoff Europa League, tris del Fenerbahce all’Anderlecht. Vincono Real Sociedad, Ajax e Ferencvaros

Sono terminate le sfide delle 18.45 di Europa League. Il Fenerbahce di Jose Mourinho ipoteca la qualificazione, vincendo 3-0 in casa contro l’Anderlecht grazie ai gol di Tadic, Dzeko ed En Nesyri. Ok anche l’Ajax, che batte 2-0 l’Union SG in Belgio, e la Real Sociedad, che in Danimarca contro il Midtjylland non trema e si impone 2-1. Infine il Ferencvaros supera 1-0 il Viktoria Plzen.

Fenerbahce – Anderlecht 3-0: 11′ Tadic, 43′ Dzeko, 57′ En Nesyri

Ferencvaros – Viktoria Plzen 1-0: 23′ Abu Fani

Midtjylland – Real Sociedad 1-2: 11′ B. Mendez rig. (R), 31′ Kubo (R), 38′ Buksa (M)

Union SG – Ajax 0-2: 59′ Rasmussen, 71′ Mokio

Foto: Instgram Europa League