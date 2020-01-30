Piatek: “Hertha, sono entusiasta di entrare a far parte di questo progetto”

View this post on Instagram

I'm very excited to be part of this project 💙 #DieZukunftGehörtBerlin and play in the @bundesliga_en 🇩🇪 for my new team @herthabsc in great city with an incredible tifo! 🔵⚪ Can't wait to start the game at @olympiastadionberlin ⚽ Vielen Dank! 🙏 #HaHoHe #⃣ #Herthaner #HerthaBSC #Berlin #Bundesliga