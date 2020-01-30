Piatek: “Hertha, sono entusiasta di entrare a far parte di questo progetto”
30.01.2020 | 20:38
Arrivano le prime parole di Krzysztof Piatek da nuovo giocatore dell’Hertha Berlino. L’attaccante polacco, reduce dall’avventura non troppo fortunata con il Milan, ha scritto il seguente messaggio sul proprio account Instagram: “Sono davvero entusiasta di entrare a far parte di questo progetto e per giocare in Bundesliga per la mia nuova squadra, in una grande città con un tifo incredibile. Non vedo l’ora di giocare all’Olympiastadion”.
View this post on Instagram
I'm very excited to be part of this project 💙 #DieZukunftGehörtBerlin and play in the @bundesliga_en 🇩🇪 for my new team @herthabsc in great city with an incredible tifo! 🔵⚪ Can't wait to start the game at @olympiastadionberlin ⚽ Vielen Dank! 🙏 #HaHoHe #⃣ #Herthaner #HerthaBSC #Berlin #Bundesliga
Foto: Twitter ufficiale Hertha