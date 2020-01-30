Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 30 gennaio 2020 22:12

Piatek: “Hertha, sono entusiasta di entrare a far parte di questo progetto”

30.01.2020 | 20:38

Arrivano le prime parole di Krzysztof Piatek da nuovo giocatore dell’Hertha Berlino. L’attaccante polacco, reduce dall’avventura non troppo fortunata con il Milan, ha scritto il seguente messaggio sul proprio account Instagram: “Sono davvero entusiasta di entrare a far parte di questo progetto e per giocare in Bundesliga per la mia nuova squadra, in una grande città con un tifo incredibile. Non vedo l’ora di giocare all’Olympiastadion”.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Hertha