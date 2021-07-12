Phillips: “Abbiamo dato tutto, non è bastato ma sono incredibilmente fiero di questa squadra”

Kalvin Phillips, centrocampista del Leeds e dell’Inghilterra, ha commentato così su Twitter la cocente sconfitta in finale ai rigori a Euro 2020 contro l’Italia: “Abbiamo dato tutto. Alla fine non è stato abbastanza ma sono incredibilmente fiero di questa squadra. Grazie a tutto lo staff, ai compagni e, soprattutto, ai tifosi, per il loro incredibile supporto. E’ stato un onore giocare per voi nelle ultime settimane. Torneremo”.

We gave it our all. In the end it wasn’t meant to be but I’m incredibly proud of this team. Thank you to all the staff, my teammates and, most importantly, our fans, for their amazing support. It was an honour to have played for you over the past few weeks. We’ll be back ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ATK4Ft9AKA

— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) July 12, 2021