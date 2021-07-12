Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 12 luglio 2021 22:50

Phillips: “Abbiamo dato tutto, non è bastato ma sono incredibilmente fiero di questa squadra”

12.07.2021 | 22:50

Kalvin Phillips, centrocampista del Leeds e dell’Inghilterra, ha commentato così su Twitter la cocente sconfitta in finale ai rigori a Euro 2020 contro l’Italia: “Abbiamo dato tutto. Alla fine non è stato abbastanza ma sono incredibilmente fiero di questa squadra. Grazie a tutto lo staff, ai compagni e, soprattutto, ai tifosi, per il loro incredibile supporto. E’ stato un onore giocare per voi nelle ultime settimane. Torneremo”.

Foto: Twitter Euro 2020