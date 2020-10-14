Pellistri si rivolge ai fan del Manchester United: “Ciao, non vedo l’ora di giocare”
14.10.2020 | 19:30
Facundo Pellistri, neo-acquisto del Manchester United, ha scattato oggi le prime foto con i Reds e girato un video per salutare i fan: “Ciao tifosi. Non vedo l’ora di giocare qui. Andiamo!”.
