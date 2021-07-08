Ora è ufficiale, Sergio Ramos al PSG

Ora è ufficiale: Sergio Ramos è un giocatore del PSG. Per lui, come anticipato qualche giorno fa, contratto di due anni e maglia numero 4 per lo spagnolo ex Real Madrid.

✍️🆕 #WelcomeSergio @PSG_English is delighted to announce the arrival of @SergioRamos! The Spanish central defender has signed a two-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023. ❤️💙 #WeAreParis https://t.co/qq31qmzDyt — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 8, 2021

Foto: Twitter PSG