Ora è ufficiale, Sergio Ramos al PSG
08.07.2021 | 11:22
Ora è ufficiale: Sergio Ramos è un giocatore del PSG. Per lui, come anticipato qualche giorno fa, contratto di due anni e maglia numero 4 per lo spagnolo ex Real Madrid.
✍️🆕 #WelcomeSergio @PSG_English is delighted to announce the arrival of @SergioRamos!
The Spanish central defender has signed a two-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023.
❤️💙 #WeAreParis https://t.co/qq31qmzDyt
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 8, 2021
𝐒𝐢 𝐒𝐞𝐧̃𝐨𝐫! ✍️
🔴🔵 #WelcomeSergio pic.twitter.com/I26WKleStg
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 8, 2021
Foto: Twitter PSG