Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 08 luglio 2021 12:01

Ora è ufficiale, Sergio Ramos al PSG

08.07.2021 | 11:22

Ora è ufficiale: Sergio Ramos è un giocatore del PSG. Per lui, come anticipato qualche giorno fa, contratto di due anni e maglia numero 4 per lo spagnolo ex Real Madrid.

Foto: Twitter PSG