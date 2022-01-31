Ora è ufficiale: Ramsey ai Rangers
31.01.2022 | 22:39
Come anticipato in questi giorni è arrivata l’ufficialità, Aaron Ramsey lascia la Juventus e firma con i Rangers, in Scozia. Il giocatore passa in prestito dalla Juventus fino a fine stagione .
Questa la nota del club scozzese: “I Rangers sono lieti di annunciare la firma in prestito del centrocampista della nazionale gallese Aaron Ramsey dalla Juventus fino alla fine della stagione”.
🆕 #RangersFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of @Cymru international midfielder @aaronramsey from @juventusfc until the end of the season.
👉 https://t.co/W444lJrdyP pic.twitter.com/8fR8Rqa0OL
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2022
UFFICIALE | @aaronramsey in prestito ai @RangersFC.
Buona fortuna, Aaron!
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022
