Ora è ufficiale: Ramsey ai Rangers

Come anticipato in questi giorni è arrivata l’ufficialità, Aaron Ramsey lascia la Juventus e firma con i Rangers, in Scozia. Il giocatore passa in prestito dalla Juventus fino a fine stagione .

Questa la nota del club scozzese: “I Rangers sono lieti di annunciare la firma in prestito del centrocampista della nazionale gallese Aaron Ramsey dalla Juventus fino alla fine della stagione”.

🆕 #RangersFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of @Cymru international midfielder @aaronramsey from @juventusfc until the end of the season.

👉 https://t.co/W444lJrdyP pic.twitter.com/8fR8Rqa0OL

— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2022