Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 31 gennaio 2022 22:56

Ora è ufficiale: Ramsey ai Rangers

31.01.2022 | 22:39

Come anticipato in questi giorni è arrivata l’ufficialità, Aaron Ramsey lascia la Juventus e firma con i Rangers, in Scozia. Il giocatore passa in prestito dalla Juventus fino a fine stagione .

Questa la nota del club scozzese: “I Rangers sono lieti di annunciare la firma in prestito del centrocampista della nazionale gallese Aaron Ramsey dalla Juventus fino alla fine della stagione”.

Foto: Twitter Rangers