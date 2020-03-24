Ora è ufficiale, Giochi Olimpici rinviati al 2021: ecco il comunicato del CIO
24.03.2020 | 14:28
Ora è arrivato anche il comunicato congiunto del CIO e del Comitato organizzato di Tokyo 2020: i Giochi Olimpici di questa estate saranno rinviati al 2021.
Ecco il comunicato:
Dichiarazione congiunta del Comitato olimpico internazionale e del Comitato organizzatore di Tokyo 2020
Il presidente del Comitato Olimpico Internazionale (CIO), Thomas Bach, e il Primo Ministro del Giappone, Abe Shinzo, hanno tenuto una teleconferenza stamattina per discutere dell’ambiente in costante cambiamento in relazione a COVID-19 e ai Giochi Olimpici di Tokyo 2020.
A loro si sono uniti Mori Yoshiro, Presidente del Comitato Organizzatore di Tokyo 2020; il ministro olimpico, Hashimoto Seiko; il governatore di Tokyo, Koike Yuriko; il presidente della commissione di coordinamento IOC, John Coates; Direttore generale del CIO Christophe De Kepper; e il direttore esecutivo dei Giochi Olimpici del CIO, Christophe Dubi.
Il presidente Bach e il primo ministro Abe hanno espresso la loro comune preoccupazione per la pandemia mondiale COVID-19 e per ciò che sta facendo alla vita delle persone e al significativo impatto che sta avendo sulla preparazione degli atleti globali per i Giochi.
In una riunione molto amichevole e costruttiva, i due leader hanno elogiato il lavoro del Comitato Organizzatore di Tokyo 2020 e hanno preso atto dei grandi progressi compiuti in Giappone per combattere il COVID-19.
La diffusione senza precedenti e imprevedibile dell’epidemia ha visto il deteriorarsi della situazione nel resto del mondo. Ieri, il direttore generale dell’Organizzazione mondiale della sanità (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, ha dichiarato che la pandemia di COVID-19 sta “accelerando”. Attualmente ci sono oltre 375.000 casi registrati in tutto il mondo e in quasi tutti i paesi e il loro numero sta crescendo di ora in ora.
Nelle circostanze attuali e sulla base delle informazioni fornite oggi dall’OMS, il Presidente del CIO e il Primo Ministro del Giappone hanno concluso che i Giochi della XXXII Olimpiade di Tokyo devono essere riprogrammati a una data successiva al 2020, ma non oltre l’estate 2021, per salvaguardare la salute degli atleti, di tutti i partecipanti ai Giochi olimpici e della comunità internazionale.
Joint Statement from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo, held a conference call this morning to discuss the constantly changing environment with regard to COVID-19 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. They were joined by Mori Yoshiro, the President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee; the Olympic Minister, Hashimoto Seiko; the Governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko; the Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission, John Coates; IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper; and the IOC Olympic Games Executive Director, Christophe Dubi. President Bach and Prime Minister Abe expressed their shared concern about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and what it is doing to people’s lives and the significant impact it is having on global athletes’ preparations for the Games. In a very friendly and constructive meeting, the two leaders praised the work of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and noted the great progress being made in Japan to fight against COVID-19. The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating. Yesterday, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is "accelerating". There are more than 375,000 cases now recorded worldwide and in nearly every country, and their number is growing by the hour. In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community. The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame