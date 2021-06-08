Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 08 giugno 2021 11:15

Olanda: infortunio per Van de Beek, salterà l’Europeo. De Boer non chiamerà il sostituto

08.06.2021 | 11:15

L’Olanda ha comunicato che il suo centrocampista Donny Van de Beek non ci sarà per gli Europei che partiranno questa settimana. Il centrocampista del Manchester United è alle prese con un infortunio e la squadra arancione resterà conn 25 uomini effettivi. De Boer, infatti, non chiamerà alcun sostituto come ha comunicato la stessa federazione olandese.

 

 

Foto: Twitter Manchester United