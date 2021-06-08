Olanda: infortunio per Van de Beek, salterà l’Europeo. De Boer non chiamerà il sostituto

L’Olanda ha comunicato che il suo centrocampista Donny Van de Beek non ci sarà per gli Europei che partiranno questa settimana. Il centrocampista del Manchester United è alle prese con un infortunio e la squadra arancione resterà conn 25 uomini effettivi. De Boer, infatti, non chiamerà alcun sostituto come ha comunicato la stessa federazione olandese.

🔶 Donny van de Beek misses EURO 2020

Van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by. The midfielder is struggling with an injury. As a result, he is not available in time for EURO 2020. Frank de Boer will not call a replacement for Van de Beek.

Get well soon, Donny! 🙏

— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 8, 2021