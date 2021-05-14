Olanda, i pre convocati di De Boer per l’Europeo

Il ct dell’Olanda, Frank De Boer ha reso note le pre convocazioni in vista dell’Europeo. Ci sono due nuovi ingressi come Timber e Gakpo, tornano invece Karsdorp, che sta facendo bene con la Roma, e El Ghazi. Assente Van Dijk per infortunio. Ecco la lista completa:

Portieri – Bizot, Cillessen, Krul, Stekelenburg.

Difensori – Van Aanholt, Aké, Blind, Dumfries, Hateboer, Karsdorp, De Ligt, St Juste, Tete, Timber, Veltman, De Vrij, Wijndal.

Centrocampisti – Van de Beek, Gravenberch, F. De Jong, Klaassen, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Vilhena, Wijnaldum.

Attaccanti – Berghius, Bergwijn, El Ghazi, Gakpo, L. De Jong, Malen, Memphis Depay, Promes, Weghorst.

🆕 Timber & Gakpo

🔙 Karsdorp & El Ghazi This is the provisional squad for #EURO2020! ℹ️ https://t.co/siOfazabtE. pic.twitter.com/c1JdsE6z9V — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) May 14, 2021

Foto: Twitter Olanda