Olanda, Cillessen positivo al Covid-19. Salterà Euro 2020, al suo posto Bizot
01.06.2021 | 15:25
Jasper Cillessen salterà Euro 2020. Il portiere olandese del Valencia è risultato positivo al Covid-19 ed è in isolamento, al suo posto il CT Frank de Boer ha scelto di convocare Marco Bizot, portiere dell’AZ Alkmaar.
🔸 Jasper Cillessen misses #EURO2020
ℹ️ The goalie tested positive in a PCR test last week and went into self-isolation. Marco Bizot, who was already part of the group as the fourth goalkeeper, is now part of the official #EURO2020 squad.
Get well soon, Jasper! 🍀#WeTheWave
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 1, 2021
Foto: Twitter Valencia