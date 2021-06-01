Olanda, Cillessen positivo al Covid-19. Salterà Euro 2020, al suo posto Bizot

Jasper Cillessen salterà Euro 2020. Il portiere olandese del Valencia è risultato positivo al Covid-19 ed è in isolamento, al suo posto il CT Frank de Boer ha scelto di convocare Marco Bizot, portiere dell’AZ Alkmaar.

🔸 Jasper Cillessen misses #EURO2020

ℹ️ The goalie tested positive in a PCR test last week and went into self-isolation. Marco Bizot, who was already part of the group as the fourth goalkeeper, is now part of the official #EURO2020 squad.

Get well soon, Jasper! 🍀#WeTheWave

— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 1, 2021