Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 01 giugno 2021 15:25

Olanda, Cillessen positivo al Covid-19. Salterà Euro 2020, al suo posto Bizot

01.06.2021 | 15:25

Jasper Cillessen salterà Euro 2020. Il portiere olandese del Valencia è risultato positivo al Covid-19 ed è in isolamento, al suo posto il CT Frank de Boer ha scelto di convocare Marco Bizot, portiere dell’AZ Alkmaar.

Foto: Twitter Valencia