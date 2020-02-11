Nottingham Forest, preso Adrian Galliani: è il nipote di Adriano

Acquisto a sorpresa del Nottingham Forest. Il club inglese, che milita in Championship, ha ingaggiato Adrian Galliani, il nipote dell’ex ad del Milan e attuale dirigente del Monza Adriano Galliani. Il centrocampista classe 2001, nato a New York, arriva dal Watford e ha firmato un contratto fino a giugno 2021, ma si aggregherà inizialmente alla formazione Under-23.

✍️ Welcome Adrian!#NFFC are delighted to welcome Adrian Galliani to the club’s Under-23 side.

Galliani will link up with the Forest Academy, having penned his first professional contract, which will see him in the Garibaldi until the end of the 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/nY2bXFZeo6

— NFFC Academy (@NFFCAcademy) February 6, 2020