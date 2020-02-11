Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 11 febbraio 2020 19:55

Nottingham Forest, preso Adrian Galliani: è il nipote di Adriano

11.02.2020 | 15:53

Acquisto a sorpresa del Nottingham Forest. Il club inglese, che milita in Championship, ha ingaggiato Adrian Galliani, il nipote dell’ex ad del Milan e attuale dirigente del Monza Adriano Galliani. Il centrocampista classe 2001, nato a New York, arriva dal Watford e ha firmato un contratto fino a giugno 2021, ma si aggregherà inizialmente alla formazione Under-23.

Foto: Twitter Nottingham Forest Academy