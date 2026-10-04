Nations League, tre “italiani” a segno: Ramos e Hojlund decisivi, in gol anche Koopmeiners
04/10/2026 | 22:45:02
Sono terminate le partite di Nations League di oggi.
Questi i risultati:
Nations League A:
Grecia-Germania 0-0
Paesi Bassi-Serbia 2-1
31′ Koopmeiners (PB), 35′ Cvetkovic (S), 72′ Zirkzee (PB)
Portogallo-Norvegia 2-1
36′ Ajer (N), 38′ Cancelo, 79′ Ramos (P)
Galles-Danimarca 0-1
75′ Hojlund
Nations League B:
Kosovo-Austria 1-1
70′ Asllani (K), 85′ Lang (A)
Irlanda-Israele 1-1
39′ Parrott (IR), 47′ Peretz (IS)
Nations League D:
Malta-Andorra 1-0
49′ Teuma
Azerbaigian-Lituania 1-0
25′ Khaybulaev
Foto: Logo UEFA Nations League