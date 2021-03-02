Muore Ian St John, leggenda del Liverpool degli anni ’60

Ha fatto in tempo a vedere Mohamed Salah eguagliare appena due settimane fa il suo numero di gol per il Liverpool (118 gol), Ian St John, leggenda dei Reds, è morto all’età di 82 anni. Lo stesso club del Mersey ha annunciato la triste notizia, attraverso i propri social. L’ l’attaccante scozzese indossò la maglia dei Reds tra il 1961 e il 1971, per un totale di 425 partite.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of a true Anfield legend, Ian St John.

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ian’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

Rest in peace, Ian St John 1938-2021.

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2021