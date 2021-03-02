Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 02 marzo 2021 15:28

Muore Ian St John, leggenda del Liverpool degli anni ’60

02.03.2021 | 11:42

Ha fatto in tempo a vedere Mohamed Salah eguagliare appena due settimane fa il suo numero di gol per il Liverpool (118 gol), Ian St John, leggenda dei Reds, è morto all’età di 82 anni. Lo stesso club del Mersey ha annunciato la triste notizia, attraverso i propri social. L’ l’attaccante scozzese indossò la maglia dei Reds tra il 1961 e il 1971, per un totale di 425 partite.

 

Foto: Liverpool Twitter