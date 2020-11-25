Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 25 november 2020 22:24

Morte Maradona, Infantino: “Oggi è un giorno tristissimo. Rip Diego, ti amiamo”

25.11.2020 | 21:39

Il presidente della FIFA, Gianni Infantino, ha commentato la notizia della morte di Diego Armando Maradona: “Oggi è un giorno incredibilmente triste. Il nostro Diego ci ha lasciati. I nostri cuori, di tutti coloro che lo hanno amato per quello che era, e per quello che ha rappresentato, hanno smesso di battere per un momento. Riposa in pace, caro Diego. Ti amiamo”.

Foto: logo FIFA