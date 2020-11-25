Morte Maradona, Infantino: “Oggi è un giorno tristissimo. Rip Diego, ti amiamo”

Il presidente della FIFA, Gianni Infantino, ha commentato la notizia della morte di Diego Armando Maradona: “Oggi è un giorno incredibilmente triste. Il nostro Diego ci ha lasciati. I nostri cuori, di tutti coloro che lo hanno amato per quello che era, e per quello che ha rappresentato, hanno smesso di battere per un momento. Riposa in pace, caro Diego. Ti amiamo”.

🗣️ FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “Today is an unbelievably sad day. Our Diego left us. Our hearts – of all of us who loved him for how he was, and for what he represented – have stopped beating for a moment. Rest in peace, dear Diego. We love you.”

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 25, 2020