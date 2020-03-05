Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 05 marzo 2020 19:55

Manchester United, è ufficiale il rinnovo fino al 2021 del portiere Grant

05.03.2020 | 19:55

Rinnovo di contratto in casa Manchester United. Il club inglese, attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, ha annunciato di aver raggiunto un accordo per il prolungamento di Lee Grant. Il portiere classe ’83 ha firmato un nuovo accordo con i Red Devils fino alla fine della stagione 2020/21.

Foto: sito ufficiale Manchester United