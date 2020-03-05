Manchester United, è ufficiale il rinnovo fino al 2021 del portiere Grant

Rinnovo di contratto in casa Manchester United. Il club inglese, attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, ha annunciato di aver raggiunto un accordo per il prolungamento di Lee Grant. Il portiere classe ’83 ha firmato un nuovo accordo con i Red Devils fino alla fine della stagione 2020/21.

"I'm just looking forward to being part of next year and part of watching the football club grow and move forward."

Lee Grant is excited about the future with United! ✍️#MUFC

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2020