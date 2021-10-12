Manchester United, confermato l’infortunio muscolare per Varane. Il comunicato del club

Il Manchester United ha comunicato l’esito degli esami a cui si è sottoposto Varane dopo l’infortunio rimediato con la Francia. Per l’ex difensore del Real Madrid si tratta di un problema al linguine che lo renderà indisponibile per diverse settimane, come riportato dal sito ufficiale dei Red Devils.

ℹ️ The latest on the injury sustained by @RaphaelVarane in the #NationsLeague final 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 12, 2021

FOTO: Twitter M. United