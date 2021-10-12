Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 12 ottobre 2021 17:42

Manchester United, confermato l’infortunio muscolare per Varane. Il comunicato del club

12.10.2021 | 17:42

Il Manchester United ha comunicato l’esito degli esami a cui si è sottoposto Varane dopo l’infortunio rimediato con la Francia. Per l’ex difensore del Real Madrid si tratta di un problema al linguine che lo renderà indisponibile per diverse settimane, come riportato dal sito ufficiale dei Red Devils.

 

FOTO: Twitter M. United