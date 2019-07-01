Manchester City, le prime immagini delle nuove maglie
01.07.2019 | 12:19
Il Manchester City ha ufficialmente presentato la prima e la seconda maglia che verranno vestite dai propri giocatori nel corso della prossima stagione. Cambia lo sponsor tecnico delle divise dei citizens, con Puma che sostituisce così il marchio Nike. Azzurra la divisa che verrà impiegata nei match casalinghi; nera, al contrario, la seconda maglia, che si ispirerebbe ad uno storico locale notturno della città.
NOW WE’RE REALLY HERE! 👊@pumafootball ❎ #mancity
HOME KIT: https://t.co/ddVRxCTPSK
AWAY KIT: https://t.co/x2qjPiGVha pic.twitter.com/gpT1DZUYBt
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2019
Foto: sito ufficiale Manchester City