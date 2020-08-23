Lukaku: “Quello che è successo in finale mi ha fatto arrabbiare, ma l’Inter non è morta”

L’attaccante dell’Inter, Romelu Lukaku, ha pubblicato un lungo post su Instagram in cui è tornato sulla sconfitta in finale di Europa League contro il Siviglia, maturata grazie anche ad un suo autogol. Queste le parole del centravanti belga: “Prima di tutto voglio dire grazie per tutto quello che avete fatto per me e la mia famiglia. Quest’anno come squadra siamo cresciuti molto insieme ed è un onore rappresentare un club che ho amato da quando sono bambino. Sì, quello che è successo nel finale mi ha fatto incazzare, ma mi batterò… Una cosa è certa, l’Inter non è morta e questa esperienza ci renderà migliori come squadra!”.

Foto: Instagram personale