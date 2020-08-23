Lukaku: “Quello che è successo in finale mi ha fatto arrabbiare, ma l’Inter non è morta”
23.08.2020 | 18:54
L’attaccante dell’Inter, Romelu Lukaku, ha pubblicato un lungo post su Instagram in cui è tornato sulla sconfitta in finale di Europa League contro il Siviglia, maturata grazie anche ad un suo autogol. Queste le parole del centravanti belga: “Prima di tutto voglio dire grazie per tutto quello che avete fatto per me e la mia famiglia. Quest’anno come squadra siamo cresciuti molto insieme ed è un onore rappresentare un club che ho amato da quando sono bambino. Sì, quello che è successo nel finale mi ha fatto incazzare, ma mi batterò… Una cosa è certa, l’Inter non è morta e questa esperienza ci renderà migliori come squadra!”.
First of all i want to say thank you for all what you guys have done for my family and myself. This year as a team we grown a lot together and it’s an honour to represent a club that i loved since i’ve been a kid. Yes what happened in the final pissed me off but i will fight back. I never had shit the easy way in life as many of you know and this experience will make me stronger. 1 thing is for sure inter is not dead and this experience will make us better as a team! there’s unity and we’re heading the right direction. To the fans i want to say thank you for being so supportive every game home or away i love you guys. I appreciate the messages i’ve got. We will be back sempre forza inter 🖤💙
Foto: Instagram personale