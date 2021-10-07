Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 07 ottobre 2021 20:59

Lucas e Theo Hernandez titolari, dal 1974 non si vedevano due fratelli nell’undici di partenza francese

Lucas e Theo Hernandez fanno parte dell’11 titolare schierato da Deschamps che affronterà il Belgio nella semifinale di Nations League a Torino. Non succedeva che due fratelli giocassero titolari per la Francia nella stessa gara dal 1974, quando lo fecero i Revelli: Hervé e Patrick.

Foto: Twitter Francia