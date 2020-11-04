Lo show di Haaland: 14esimo gol in 11 partite di Champions

Non si ferma Erling Haaland che con la maglia del Borussia Dortmund continua a macinare record. La stella giallonera, con la doppietta di questa sera, ha messo a segno il suo 14esimo gol in 11 partite di Champions League. Il 20enne – come riporta Opta – ha segnato 26 gol in 28 partite con il Dortmund in tutte le competizioni.

Foto: twitter Borussia D.