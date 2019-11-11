Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 11 november 2019 17:15

Lineker: “Sarri-CR7 finirà male. Ma il tecnico della Juve è uno con gli attributi”

11.11.2019 | 16:17

Continua a far discutere quanto successo durante la sfida fra Juventus e Milan, ieri sera. La sostituzione con reazione di Cristiano Ronaldo è rapidamente divenuta argomento cult nell’analisi del turno di campionato, facendo rumore anche all’estero. A commentare quanto accaduto, tramite Twitter, è stato anche Gary Lineker, ex giocatore di Barcellona e Tottenham, che ha pronosticato: “Fra Sarri e CR7 non finirà bene. Ma l’ex Chelsea è uno con le palle”.

Di seguito il tweet completo.

Foto: thetelegraph.com