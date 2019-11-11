Lineker: “Sarri-CR7 finirà male. Ma il tecnico della Juve è uno con gli attributi”

Continua a far discutere quanto successo durante la sfida fra Juventus e Milan, ieri sera. La sostituzione con reazione di Cristiano Ronaldo è rapidamente divenuta argomento cult nell’analisi del turno di campionato, facendo rumore anche all’estero. A commentare quanto accaduto, tramite Twitter, è stato anche Gary Lineker, ex giocatore di Barcellona e Tottenham, che ha pronosticato: “Fra Sarri e CR7 non finirà bene. Ma l’ex Chelsea è uno con le palle”.

Di seguito il tweet completo.

Sarri substitutes Ronaldo for the 2nd time and he marches past him straight down the tunnel. Won’t end well, I suspect. Got to say, he’s a ballsy bugger is Sarri.

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 10, 2019