Lichtsteiner, addio all’Arsenal dopo un solo anno: “Grande esperienza ma senza lieto fine”
03.06.2019 | 16:49
Stephen Lichtsteiner dice addio all’Arsenal dopo un solo anno. Il laterale svizzero ex Juve ha salutato i tifosi del club inglese con un messaggio pubblicato sui propri account social: “Cari Gunners, stavamo per scrivere un capitolo importante alla storia di questo incredibile club. Ma essere vicini… purtroppo non è abbastanza. Questo è difficile da accettare. Sono molto deluso. Il nostro obiettivo era portare l’Arsenal ai massimi livelli internazionali e vincere trofei. Entrambe le cose competono a questo grande club. Auguro il meglio a compagni di squadra, il mio allenatore e il suo staff, tutti i dipendenti laboriosi e tutti i fan. Sono fiducioso che la nostra squadra possa completare la missione la prossima stagione! È stato bello far parte di questo club. Sfortunatamente è stata una grande sfida ma un’esperienza senza un lieto fine. Grazie mille per il vostro supporto travolgente! È stato molto apprezzato!”.
Dear Gunners We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close … is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated! See you Stephan #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #ThankYou
Foto: sito ufficiale Premier League