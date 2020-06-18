Leicester: dopo 16 anni, Andy King lascia le Foxes

Attraverso i propri canali social, il Leicester ha annunciato che la leggenda Andy King lascerà le Foxes al termine della stagione, poiché il suo contratto in scadenza non sarà rinnovato. Il 31enne gallese lascerà il club dopo ben 16 stagioni, intervallate da qualche prestito.

.@AndyKingy will call time on one of the most distinguished and decorated Leicester City careers in the Club's history when his contract expires at the end of this season

— Leicester City (@LCFC) June 18, 2020