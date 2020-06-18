Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 18 giugno 2020 18:00

Leicester: dopo 16 anni, Andy King lascia le Foxes

18.06.2020 | 15:30

Andy King - Leicester - Daily Mail

Attraverso i propri canali social, il Leicester ha annunciato che la leggenda Andy King lascerà le Foxes al termine della stagione, poiché il suo contratto in scadenza non sarà rinnovato. Il 31enne gallese lascerà il club dopo ben 16 stagioni, intervallate da qualche prestito.

 

 

Foto: sito ufficiale Leicester City FC