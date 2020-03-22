Ultimo aggiornamento: domenica 22 marzo 2020 23:00

L’appello di Ter Stegen: “Tutti insieme possiamo battere il Coronavirus”

22.03.2020 | 22:22

Anche Marc-André Ter Stegen lancia il suo appello nella lotta al Coronavirus. Il portiere tedesco del Barcellona ha scritto un bel messaggio su Twitter: “Auguro sicurezza e buona salute a tutti. Vi prego di tenere fede alle ordinanze e rimanere a casa. Tutti insieme possiamo battere il Covid-19”, le parole usate da Ter Stegen.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale FIFA