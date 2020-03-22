L’appello di Ter Stegen: “Tutti insieme possiamo battere il Coronavirus”

Anche Marc-André Ter Stegen lancia il suo appello nella lotta al Coronavirus. Il portiere tedesco del Barcellona ha scritto un bel messaggio su Twitter: “Auguro sicurezza e buona salute a tutti. Vi prego di tenere fede alle ordinanze e rimanere a casa. Tutti insieme possiamo battere il Covid-19”, le parole usate da Ter Stegen.

Thank you all for the questions ! Let’s do it again sometime. For now I wish you all safety and good health. Please respect the guidance and stay at home. Together we can and we will beat COVID-19! 💪🏻

