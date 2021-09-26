La Roma e l’impegno per il popolo afgano. Il video

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency ha voluto sottolineare l’impegno della Roma nel sostenere il popolo afgano, vittima recentemente delle barbarie dei talebani. E l’ha fatto postando un video in cui Bryan Cristante presenta la nuova iniziativa del club giallorosso. Gli uomini di Mourinho, infatti, indosseranno una speciale patch sulla maglietta. Di seguito il filmato.

Sometimes a jersey is more than just a jersey. ❤️💛@Cristante and his @OfficialASRoma teammates made a statement when they donned their red and gold with a special patch to help the people of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/vsmfaDaHc5

