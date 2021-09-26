Ultimo aggiornamento: domenica 26 settembre 2021 12:45

La Roma e l’impegno per il popolo afgano. Il video

26.09.2021 | 12:45

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency ha voluto sottolineare l’impegno della Roma nel sostenere il popolo afgano, vittima recentemente delle barbarie dei talebani. E l’ha fatto postando un video in cui Bryan Cristante presenta la nuova iniziativa del club giallorosso. Gli uomini di Mourinho, infatti, indosseranno una speciale patch sulla maglietta. Di seguito il filmato.

Foto: Twitter Roma