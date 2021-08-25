Kane resta, il Tottenham esulta: “Let’s do this!”

Harry Kane resterà al Tottenham, almeno per questa estate, come ha confermato tramite i suoi account social. Una notizia tanto attesa dai tutti i tifosi degli Spurs, ma anche dallo stesso club londinese, che dunque potrà contare sull’attaccante per tentare l’assalto alla Premier League e alla Champions League. Il Tottenham ha così festeggiato la permanenza del proprio giocatore più rappresentativo.

Foto: Twitter Tottenham