Kane resta, il Tottenham esulta: “Let’s do this!”
25.08.2021 | 14:40
Harry Kane resterà al Tottenham, almeno per questa estate, come ha confermato tramite i suoi account social. Una notizia tanto attesa dai tutti i tifosi degli Spurs, ma anche dallo stesso club londinese, che dunque potrà contare sull’attaccante per tentare l’assalto alla Premier League e alla Champions League. Il Tottenham ha così festeggiato la permanenza del proprio giocatore più rappresentativo.
Let’s do this. #OneOfOurOwn https://t.co/HYdthKTBF5
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 25, 2021
Foto: Twitter Tottenham