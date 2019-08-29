Inter, ecco Sanchez: “Questo club non è per tutti”. Il video

Primo messaggio a tinte nerazzurre per Alexis Sanchez. L’attaccante cileno è da poco ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore dell’Inter, che ha chiuso l’operazione con il Manchester United in prestito fino al 30 giugno 2020. Lo stesso Sanchez ha voluto mandare un messaggio ai suoi nuovi tifosi su Twitter: “L’Inter non è un club per tutti, sono qui per questo”, le sue parole.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Inter