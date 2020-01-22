Inter, cena di squadra: c’è anche il nuovo arrivato Moses. La foto

Cena di squadra per l’Inter. Lukaku e compagni si sono concessi una serata in compagnia in un ristorante a Milano, un evento immortalato con una foto pubblicata sui social dallo stesso attaccante ex Manchester United: “My brothers, My boys , My Friends , My teammates” (I miei fratelli, i miei ragazzi, i miei amici, i miei compagni), la dedica di Lukaku. Una curiosità: nella foto è presente anche Victor Moses, il nuovo arrivato in casa nerazzurra. In attesa dell’ufficialità…

My brothers, My boys , My Friends , My teammates @Inter 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/bC3883fa6U — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) January 22, 2020

Foto: Twitter personale Lukaku