Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 07 aprile 2020 20:15

Il Sunderland annuncia: “Giocatori e staff in cassa integrazione”

07.04.2020 | 16:10

Il Sunderland ha annunciato di aver messo in cassa integrazione tutti i giocatori della rosa e lo staff. Il club che milita nella terza serie inglese, ha deciso che l’80% degli ingaggi, fino ad un massimo di 2.500 sterline, verrà pagato direttamente dallo stato.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Sunderland