Il Sunderland annuncia: “Giocatori e staff in cassa integrazione”

Il Sunderland ha annunciato di aver messo in cassa integrazione tutti i giocatori della rosa e lo staff. Il club che milita nella terza serie inglese, ha deciso che l’80% degli ingaggi, fino ad un massimo di 2.500 sterline, verrà pagato direttamente dallo stato.

📰 #SAFC can today confirm that its first-team players, contracted academy players and backroom staff have recently been placed on furlough leave due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 7, 2020