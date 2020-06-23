Il Manchester City conferma: “Aguero andrà a Barcellona per ulteriori esami al ginocchio sinistro”
23.06.2020 | 16:15
Dopo le dichiarazioni odierne del padre, anche il Manchester City ha confermato il grave infortunio di Sergio Aguero, annunciandone il suo viaggio verso Barcellona: “Aguero ha riportato un infortunio al ginocchio sinistro nella vittoria per 5-0 sul Burnley. – si legge in una nota apparsa sui profili social del club – L’attaccante si recherà ora a Barcellona per incontrare il dottor Ramon Cugat e sottoporsi a un ulteriore esame. Tutto il City augura a Sergio il meglio e una pronta guarigione”.
🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨@aguerosergiokun suffered damage to his left knee in our recent 5-0 win over Burnley.
The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination.
Everyone at City wishes Sergio the best with his recovery. 💙
🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/hzOFOqybsv
— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 23, 2020
Foto: profilo Twitter ufficiale Premier League