Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 23 giugno 2020 16:30

Il Manchester City conferma: “Aguero andrà a Barcellona per ulteriori esami al ginocchio sinistro”

23.06.2020 | 16:15

Dopo le dichiarazioni odierne del padre, anche il Manchester City ha confermato il grave infortunio di Sergio Aguero, annunciandone il suo viaggio verso Barcellona: “Aguero ha riportato un infortunio al ginocchio sinistro nella vittoria per 5-0 sul Burnley. – si legge in una nota apparsa sui profili social del club – L’attaccante si recherà ora a Barcellona per incontrare il dottor Ramon Cugat e sottoporsi a un ulteriore esame. Tutto il City augura a Sergio il meglio e una pronta guarigione”.

 

 

Foto: profilo Twitter ufficiale Premier League

 