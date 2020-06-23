Il Manchester City conferma: “Aguero andrà a Barcellona per ulteriori esami al ginocchio sinistro”

Dopo le dichiarazioni odierne del padre, anche il Manchester City ha confermato il grave infortunio di Sergio Aguero, annunciandone il suo viaggio verso Barcellona: “Aguero ha riportato un infortunio al ginocchio sinistro nella vittoria per 5-0 sul Burnley. – si legge in una nota apparsa sui profili social del club – L’attaccante si recherà ora a Barcellona per incontrare il dottor Ramon Cugat e sottoporsi a un ulteriore esame. Tutto il City augura a Sergio il meglio e una pronta guarigione”.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨@aguerosergiokun suffered damage to his left knee in our recent 5-0 win over Burnley.

The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination.

Everyone at City wishes Sergio the best with his recovery. 💙

🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/hzOFOqybsv

— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 23, 2020