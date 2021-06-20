Ultimo aggiornamento: domenica 20 giugno 2021 16:11

Gunes, ct Turchia: “Siamo una squadra giovane. Le aspettative erano alte, ma ci manca l’esperienza”

20.06.2021 | 15:49

Senol Gunes, ct della Turchia, ha parlato così al sito ufficiale UEFA prima della gara contro la Svizzera: “Siamo una squadra giovane. Non abbiamo esperienza in un torneo del genere, so che le aspettative erano alte, ma erano sorte per le nostre buone prestazioni”.

Foto: Twitter Euro 2020