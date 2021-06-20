Gunes, ct Turchia: “Siamo una squadra giovane. Le aspettative erano alte, ma ci manca l’esperienza”
20.06.2021 | 15:49
Senol Gunes, ct della Turchia, ha parlato così al sito ufficiale UEFA prima della gara contro la Svizzera: “Siamo una squadra giovane. Non abbiamo esperienza in un torneo del genere, so che le aspettative erano alte, ma erano sorte per le nostre buone prestazioni”.
🇹🇷 Şenol Güneş: 🗣️ "This is a young team. They haven't experienced a tournament like this before. I know expectations were high, but this team created those expectations with their good performances."#EURO2020
Foto: Twitter Euro 2020