Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 30 ottobre 2019 14:48

Globe Soccer Awards, miglior allenatore: presenti Allegri, Ten Hag e Klopp

30.10.2019 | 11:12

Sono stati resi noti i nomi del Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, arrivato all’undicesima edizione, anche per il miglior allenatore: presenti Allegri, Ten Hag, Klopp, Belmadi e Fernando Santos.

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)
Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)
Erik Ten Hag (Ajax)
Fernando Santos (Portogallo)

Foto: Globe Soccer Awards Twitter