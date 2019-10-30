Globe Soccer Awards, miglior allenatore: presenti Allegri, Ten Hag e Klopp
30.10.2019 | 11:12
Sono stati resi noti i nomi del Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, arrivato all’undicesima edizione, anche per il miglior allenatore: presenti Allegri, Ten Hag, Klopp, Belmadi e Fernando Santos.
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)
Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)
Erik Ten Hag (Ajax)
Fernando Santos (Portogallo)
Foto: Globe Soccer Awards Twitter