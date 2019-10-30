Globe Soccer Awards, miglior allenatore: presenti Allegri, Ten Hag e Klopp

Sono stati resi noti i nomi del Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, arrivato all’undicesima edizione, anche per il miglior allenatore: presenti Allegri, Ten Hag, Klopp, Belmadi e Fernando Santos.

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)

Erik Ten Hag (Ajax)

Fernando Santos (Portogallo)

