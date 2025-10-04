Fiorentina-Roma, i convocati di Pioli
04/10/2025 | 18:57:54
Questi i convocati di Pioli per Fiorentina-Roma di domani, assente solo Sohm:
2) CORDEIRO DOS SANTOS Domilson
3) DE GEA QUINTANA David (P)
4) DZEKO Edin
5) FAGIOLI Nicolò
6) FAZZINI Jacopo
7) FORTINI Niccolò
8) GOSENS Robin Everardus
9) GUDMUNDSSON Albert
10) KEAN Moise Bioty
11) KOUADIO Eddy Nda Konan
12) LEZZERINI Luca (P)
13) MANDRAGORA Rolando
14) MARÍ VILLAR Pablo
15) MARTINELLI Tommaso (P)
16) NICOLUSSI CAVIGLIA Hans
17) NDOUR Cher
18) PARISI Fabiano
19) PICCOLI Roberto
20) PONGRAČIĆ Marin
21) RANIERI Luca
22) RICHARDSON Michael Amir Junior
23) SABIRI Abdelhamid
24) VITI Mattia
Foto: Instagram Pioli