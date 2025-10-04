TOP NEWS
Fiorentina-Roma, i convocati di Pioli

04/10/2025 | 18:57:54

Questi i convocati di Pioli per Fiorentina-Roma di domani, assente solo Sohm:

2) CORDEIRO DOS SANTOS Domilson

3) DE GEA QUINTANA David (P)

4) DZEKO Edin

5) FAGIOLI Nicolò

6) FAZZINI Jacopo

7) FORTINI Niccolò

8) GOSENS Robin Everardus

9) GUDMUNDSSON Albert

10) KEAN Moise Bioty

11) KOUADIO Eddy Nda Konan

12) LEZZERINI Luca (P)

13) MANDRAGORA Rolando

14) MARÍ VILLAR Pablo

15) MARTINELLI Tommaso (P)

16) NICOLUSSI CAVIGLIA Hans

17) NDOUR Cher

18) PARISI Fabiano

19) PICCOLI Roberto

20) PONGRAČIĆ Marin

21) RANIERI Luca

22) RICHARDSON Michael Amir Junior

23) SABIRI Abdelhamid

24) VITI Mattia
Foto: Instagram Pioli